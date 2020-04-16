Nest Cam Outdoor falls to its lowest price this year at $124 (Reg. $199)

Staples is currently offering the Google Nest Cam Outdoor for $124 shipped when code 66122 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $199, it just dropped to $149 at Google and Best Buy, with today’s offer slashing off an extra $25 and saving you a total of 38%. This is the lowest we’ve seen on a single camera this year, as well. Standout features here include 1080p recording, two-way talk, and integration with the rest of Google’s smart home ecosystem. There’s also an entirely weather-resistant design, meaning you’ll easily be able to surveil outdoor areas when monitoring for package drop-offs, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,990 customers.

Those looking to get into the smart security camera game for less should consider TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor as a more affordable alternative. It’ll run you $94 at Amazon right now, and packs similar Assistant integration, as well as the addition of Alexa support.

The smart home security deals don’t end there, as we’re still seeing Ring Video Doorbell Pro at $159, as well as additional models from $69. There’s also a 28% discount on Emerson’s Sensi HomeKit Thermostat, alongside the Airthings Wave Plus $180.

Nest Cam Outdoor features:

Meet Nest Cam Outdoor. It stands watch 24/7, rain or shine. Plugs into power so you never have to worry about dead batteries. And sends an alert to your phone when it detects activity. It even lets you talk back through the Nest app. This is what an outdoor security camera should be.

