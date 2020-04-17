Score the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wired Gaming Headset for $139 (Save 22%)

Amazon currently offers the SteelSeries Arctis Pro High Fidelity Wired Gaming Headset for $138.99 shipped. Down from $180, like you’ll find at direct from SteelSeries, today’s offer saves you 22%, and comes within $4 of the lowest we’ve seen this year. SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro pairs high-fidelity audio with a luxurious polished steel and aluminum alloy construction that was designed with extended gaming sessions in mind thanks to a lightweight design. Its wired form-factor provides a USB sound mix dial that allows you to quickly adjust volume between your game and chat audio. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 410 customers. More below.

Put your savings from today’s headset deal to work by grabbing Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This is a great buy for neatly storing the headset under your battlestation when not in use. Or if that form-factor mount won’t do the trick, we just took a hands-on look at the brand’s new AnchorSide.

If you can live without the premium design and higher-end sound quality on the featured deal, we also spotted a discount on the SteelSeries Arctis 3 headset. Right now it’s down to $61, dropping the price by 25%.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Headset features:

Arctic pro combines premium high fidelity audio with luxurious polished steel and aluminum alloy construction, delivering up to 40, 000 kHz audio with stunning realism and premium style. Engineered with new DTS headphone: x v2. 0 and designed with the exclusive arctic ski goggle headband and air weave performance fabric ear cushions, the headset sounds as amazing as it feels.

