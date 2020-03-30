If you’ve repurposed an area of your home to become your home office due to the quarantine, getting some organization can be a great way to make it more functional. Elevation Lab has a wide range of products to help organize a workspace and clean it up for productivity. We’ve tried out the Anchor Pro and ElevationShelf, but the $14 AnchorSide is another great headphone hanging option if the Anchor Pro doesn’t fit your setup. Check out the video below to see how this well thought out mount can help declutter your desk.

Getting a headphone stand is also a great way to make a home for a pair of cans, but if your desktop is already limited, it might be beneficial to make a spot for them elsewhere. That’s where these products from Elevation Lab shine. They take some of the desktop clutter and make a home for it underneath your workspace.

Out of the Box

In the AnchorSide box, we find a little instruction card, an alcohol swab for cleaning the mounting surface, a cable clip to help with cable management, and the AnchorSide. It doesn’t have additional mounting hardware like are included with some of Elevation Lab’s other products.

Design

Like the AnchorPro, the AnchorSide is made out of a fiber-reinforced polymer that they claim is twice as strong as cast aluminum. It has a black textured finish to it, just like the Anchor Pro.

AnchorSide: Video

One of the other main features of the AnchorSide is the spring-loaded cable clip built right into it. There is an easy button to push on top of the mount, and that releases the clip on the bottom. This is great for holding cables right at the mount for easy access or is also great for charging cables on wireless headphones like the ATH-G1WL I’m using. I can just leave the micro-USB cable there and it’s always near at hand without being in the way.

Mounting

With the other products from Elevation Lab that I’ve tried, there has been the option to mount attach them with either the 3M adhesive or the included screws. Without screws included on the AnchorSide, the only option is to use the adhesive.

I’m a little surprised by this since it does appear that the AchnorSide has the holes to be able to use screws. Of course, you could just find your own screws and install them if you want the AnchorSide to be more secure or if you end up moving it and the adhesive loses its effectiveness.

To help clean a desktop even more, ElevationLab also includes one of their handy cable clips just like we have in the Anchor Pro and ElevationShelf. This easily installed on a desk to help route cables away from your feet.

Wrapping up

All together, the AnchorSide is a great way to remove some clutter from your desktop. The large mount holds any size headphones and the cord clip is really convenient to hold a charging cable for my wireless headphones.

The mount itself feels extremely secure. Thanks to the large adhesive pad, it doesn’t show any signs of coming off from where I mounted it. Of course, make sure you have a flat surface to mount the AnchorSide on, but if you don’t, then the AnchorPro is also a great way to get your headphones off of your desktop.

