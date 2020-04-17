DiscountMags has now kicked off its weekend magazine sale. With loads of the most popular titles starting from $4.80, today’s deals represent some of the best we have tracked since the country went into self-isolation. You’ll find mags like Wired, Popular Science, Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, Men’s Health, Architectural Digest, GQ, and many more at under $5. Head below for a closer look.

Weekend magazine sale from under $5:

As usual, it’s almost impossible to go wrong in the weekend magazine sale. But one particular standout would have to be Men’s Health at $4.80 per year with free shipping every month. Regularly $18 or more per year at Amazon, today’s offer is the best price we can find. Amazon does have it on sale for $5 right now, but it will get auto-renewed on you at full price if don’t cancel the sub before it lapses.

Another standout here is Architectural Digest which very rarely ever drops to $5 these days, never mind $4.80. Currently $30 per year at Amazon, if this one is of interest to you, jump on it now while the price is right.

We also still have plenty of free single issue magazine reads you can download immediately as well as a host of digital book deals from Amazon starting at $2. Swing by our ComiXology Guide for loads of Marvel graphic novels from $1 or so and don’t forget about our latest reading list.

More on Men’s Health:

Weekend magazine sale: Men’s Health is the essential read for guys who want to be stronger, smarter, grittier and wealthier. Men’s Health is dedicated to providing the tools and practical solutions for success in all aspects of life. A lifestyle magazine dedicated to showing men the practical and positive actions that make their lives better, with articles covering fitness, relationships, nutrition, careers, grooming, travel and health issues.

