Amazon is now offering a massive collection of digital book deals for Kindle users. Starting from $1.99, you’ll find plenty of book offers to sit alongside our latest reading list and the Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies. One standout is the Paulo Coelho classic, The Alchemist. Regularly $10 on Kindle, you can now score this one for $4.99. Combining “magic, mysticism, wisdom and wonder into an inspiring tale of self-discovery,” The Alchemist has sold millions of copies worldwide and now features a new Foreword by Coelho himself. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 25,000 readers. More deals and details below.

Today’s best digital book deals:

Outside of today’s digital book deals at Amazon, we have loads of reading material to keep folks busy at home right now. Firstly, you can score 1-year of EatingWell Magazine for $5 in today’s Gold Box deals, but we also still have a series of free magazine issues for MacLife, Maximum PC, Maxim, and more. But if graphic novels are more your thing, ComiXology is taking up to 67% off Avengers and Catwoman comics from $1.

More on The Alchemist:

Today’s digital book deals: Paulo Coelho’s masterpiece tells the mystical story of Santiago, an Andalusian shepherd boy who yearns to travel in search of a worldly treasure. His quest will lead him to riches far different—and far more satisfying—than he ever imagined. Santiago’s journey teaches us about the essential wisdom of listening to our hearts, of recognizing opportunity and learning to read the omens strewn along life’s path, and, most importantly, to follow our dreams. Combining magic, mysticism, wisdom and wonder into an inspiring tale of self-discovery, The Alchemist has become a modern classic, selling millions of copies around the world and transforming the lives of countless readers across generations.

