Apple’s 2nd-Gen. AirPods drop even further, now $122 shipped (Reg. $159)

Trusted eBay seller ElectronicsBasket (100% positive feedback from 37,000) offers the second-generation Apple AirPods for $121.99 shipped. As a comparison, they typically sell for $159 and Amazon is currently offering them at $139. Today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention. Apple’s latest AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. AirPods are arguably the best earbuds in this price range, and even more so at today’s price drop, making it a great time to dive in.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save over $40 and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Apple AirPods feature:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

