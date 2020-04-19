Save 20% and score the waterproof Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Speaker at $80

Dell currently offers the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100 these days, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is $9 under the Amazon all-time low, and one of the best we’ve seen overall to date. Equipped with an IPX7 waterproof design, Ultimate Ears’ MEGABOOM pumps out tunes with a 360-degree speaker array. A built-in 20-hour battery ensures you can get through a whole day listening to your favorite music, and you can even pair MEGABOOM with other speakers from the company’s lineup for a stereo or multi-room experience. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Those in the market for a more affordable speaker will definitely want to consider the well-reviewed OontZ Angle 3 at $23 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 51,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

For something a little more high-end, Beats Pill+ just dropped to one of the best prices yet at $106. Get all the details on how it compared to the MEGABOOM featured above in our coverage right here.

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Speaker features:

Enjoy your tunes on the go with this Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM wireless speaker. It connects with compatible devices through Bluetooth 3.0 or NFC connectivity. Get crisp, clear sound from the two 1.5″ full-range drivers and 2 passive radiators. Make and take calls with the built-in speakerphone. Enjoy up to 20 hours of music on one charge.

