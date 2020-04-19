Save 20% and score the waterproof Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Speaker at $80

- Apr. 19th 2020 9:16 am ET

0

Dell currently offers the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100 these days, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is $9 under the Amazon all-time low, and one of the best we’ve seen overall to date. Equipped with an IPX7 waterproof design, Ultimate Ears’ MEGABOOM pumps out tunes with a 360-degree speaker array. A built-in 20-hour battery ensures you can get through a whole day listening to your favorite music, and you can even pair MEGABOOM with other speakers from the company’s lineup for a stereo or multi-room experience. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Those in the market for a more affordable speaker will definitely want to consider the well-reviewed OontZ Angle 3 at $23 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 51,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

For something a little more high-end, Beats Pill+ just dropped to one of the best prices yet at $106. Get all the details on how it compared to the MEGABOOM featured above in our coverage right here.

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Speaker features:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Dell

Dell
Ultimate Ears

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go