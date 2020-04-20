Add the official Milanese Loop Band to your Apple Watch for $80 (Reg. $99)

Amazon currently offers Apple’s official Milanese Loop Apple Watch Band in both 40 and 40mm sizes for $79.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $149, it received an official price cut down to $99. Today’s offer matches our previous mention for the 2020 low from back in January, is the best since, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Apple’s official Milanese Loop band elevates the look of your Watch with a woven stainless steel design and a magnetic clasp that allows for an adjustable fit. Whether you’re looking to add some class to your wearable or just want to mix up the look, the Milanese stylings are sure to impress. More details below.

Those wishing not to pay the Apple tax can find plenty of more affordable alternatives at Amazon. This Milanese Loop style band will only run you $12 and currently clocks in with a 4.3/5 star rating from over 6,100 customers. Or for additional styles, head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series 5 bands starting at around $5.

If you’re looking to add a new fitness-focused band to your wardrobe, the official Nike+ strap has dropped to $32. We’re also seeing some more budget-friendly options on sale from $9 as well.

Apple Milanese Loop Watch Band features:

A modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century. Woven on specialized Italian machines, the smooth stainless steel mesh wraps fluidly around your wrist. And because it's fully magnetic, the Milanese Loop is infinitely adjustable, ensuring a perfect fit.

