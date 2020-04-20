Bose SoundLink Color II returns to Amazon low at $99 (Save $30), more from $79

- Apr. 20th 2020 8:44 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Bose SoundLink Color II Portable Bluetooth Speaker in a variety of styles for $99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Down from $129, today’s offer saves you 23% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. If you’re looking for a new Bluetooth speaker to serenade you at home, then the Soundlink Color is worth a closer look. It features 8-hours of battery life per charge, and a rugged IPX7 waterproof design ensures you can listen to music by the pool, in the shower, and pretty much anywhere else. Plus, two of the speakers can be paired together for stereo playback. Over 9,900 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for an additional Bose speaker discount.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll find the Bose Soundlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker on sale for $79 in three colors. Also at B&H. Typically fetching $99, today’s offer saves you $20, matches our previous mention, and is the lowest we’ve seen in 2020 so far. Featuring a similar waterproof design, Soundlink Micro can pump out tunes for 6-hours at a time and comes equipped with a lower-end audio array compared to that of the Color II detailed above. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 11,000 customers.

If you’re more of an Ultimate Ears fan, we’re still seeing a 20% discount on its MEGABOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Having dropped down to $80, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date.

Bose SoundLink Color II features:

Wireless audio streaming and portability are combined in the soft black Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker. This speaker pairs with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, like smartphones, for wireless music streaming up to 33′ away. An auxiliary audio input is also on-board for interfacing wired audio sources, such as tablets and MP3 players.

