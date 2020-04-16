Save $24 on this dual dash camera setup and record your drives at $36

- Apr. 16th 2020 5:47 pm ET

0

apeman store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual 1080p Dash Camera Kit for $35.99 shipped with the code R6KOQTND at checkout. Note: The discounted price will reflect at the final stage of checkout. Normally upward of $60, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering two cameras, you’ll see both the front and back of your vehicle on recordings made by this dashcam. The 170-degree field of view provides by Apeman’s camera means it can record just about everything that happens in front of you. Plus, the rear camera is waterproof, so there’s no worry about whether or not it’ll get damaged in the rain. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

With your savings, grab this budget-focused 32GB microSD card. It comes in at just $7.50 Prime shipped and thanks to the included adapter, it’ll be a breeze to move data from your dashcam to computer.

Ditch the dual-lens design of today’s lead deal to save some cash. This 1080p dashcam is available on Amazon for $27 shipped. It’ll still allow you to easily recorded what happens outside of your vehicle, but you’ll get it from just a single angle.

Apeman Dual Dash Camera features:

DUAL LENS, NO MORE FEAR REAR COLLISIONS – APEMAN C420D Dash Cam is like two cameras for the price of one. SHARP FULL HD resolution and dual 170° ultra wide angle lenses provide outstanding image quality with a broader field of vision.

