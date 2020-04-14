Aukey’s dash cameras capture what happens on the road with prices from $46

- Apr. 14th 2020 4:14 pm ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 4K Dash Camera for $69.29 shipped with the code RCZ654D3 at checkout. For comparison, this model normally goes for around $90 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Just last week, there was an event that happened on the interstate while I was driving, and having a dash camera would have made it so much easier to review the incident. Thankfully, nobody was hurt, but there’s just no telling if or when you’ll need footage of a drive. Aukey’s dash camera offers 4K video capabilities and can record up to 6-lanes of content at a single time. This is fantastic if you’ve been wanting something to catch the craziness that happens when driving. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If 4K is a bit overkill for your needs, then Aukey’s 1080p Dash Camera might be a good option for you. It’s on sale for $46.19 shipped at Amazon when you use the code I9EXV3CA at checkout. This is down from its $70 going rate and marks one of the best deals that we’ve tracked all-time. This dash camera sports a similar function to today’s lead deal but just drops the quality from 4K to 1080p, meaning things won’t be quite as sharp. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Regardless of which model you go with, grab this 32GB microSD card. It’s just $8 Prime shipped and will make it super easy to transfer your footage from the dash camera to your computer. You’ll get a microSD to SD adapter in the package, and that allows you to easily plug the microSD into any computer with a compatible slot.

Aukey 4K Dash Camera features:

The DR02 J backs you up in any road incident. An advanced image sensor and super-wide field of view capture everything in ultra-sharp 4K(2880 x 2160 @24fps) video with HDR. Also captures stills and optional in-car audio

