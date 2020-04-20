Klipsch’s T5 True Wireless Earbuds hit Amazon low at $99 (Up to $100 off)

Amazon currently offers the Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones for $99 shipped. Down from $149, like you’ll find at B&H and direct from Klipsch, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. For comparison, you’d pay up to $199 at Best Buy. Klipsch’s take on the true wireless headphone craze enters with stylings unique to the company including a stainless steel charging case and gold trim on the earbuds themselves. Enjoy 8-hours of playback per charge or 24 with the case as well as a noise isolating design. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More details below.

Don’t want to pay a premium for the featured true wireless cans? The Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds are $40 at Amazon and a notable alternative. You’ll be able to enjoy water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 10,000 customers.

If you’re looking to round out your Apple kit, we’re still seeing the second-generation AirPods on sale. Right now you’ll find them for $122, down from the usual $159 price tag.

Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones features:

Enjoy sound clarity with these Klipsch T5 True Wireless earphones. The oval sweat-resistant ear tips provide comfort for all-day use and block background noise for detailed, clear sound, while up to 8 hours of battery life offer uninterrupted operation. These Klipsch T5 True Wireless earphones have Bluetooth connectivity, letting you stream music seamlessly.

