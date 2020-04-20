Save 20% on the Wear OS-powered TicWatch Pro 4G Smartwatch on sale for $239

MobvoiUS (97% positive lifetime feedback from 2,700+) via Amazon offers its TicWatch Pro 4G Smartwatch for $239.20 shipped. Typically fetching $299, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is the third-best we’ve seen all-time, and comes within $21 of the 2020 low. TicWatch Pro features an AMOLED display, runs Wear OS, and can go up to 30-days without needing to be charged. You’ll of course find the usual roster of health logging capabilities like heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, and other fitness stats. Plus with 4G connectivity thrown into the mix, you’ll be able to receive notifications and more without having a smartphone nearby. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 625 customers. You can also check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look. Head below for additional details.

Want to adorn your wrist with Wear OS for less? Consider strapping on the Ticwatch E instead. This smartwatch will only run you $100 at Amazon, saving you quite a bit from the featured deal. There’s no 4G here, but you’ll enjoy a similar set of features including heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking, and more.

Alternatively, we’re still seeing a discount on the Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch, which includes three different bands, and is currently on sale for $240. Or you could score just the wearable by itself for $139.

TicWatch Pro 4G Smartwatch features:

Stylish and functional design with knurled stainless-steel bezel, Corning Gorilla 3 anti-finger print cover glass and water resistant speaker. US Military Standard 810G certified durability. Lightweight Silicone strap. Dual-layered ALOMED/LCD screens and two display mode options, Smart Mode will get you 2 days battery life, up to 5 days if Auto Switch to Essential Mode (LCD display only) is turned on. Up to 18 hours of battery life on cellular usage.

