Bundle Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch with 2 bands at $240 (20% off), more

Withings’ official Amazon store is currently offering the Steel HR Sport Smartwatch bundled with two bands for $239.95 shipped. Typically selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen on the official watch straps, and is a new all-time low. Standout features that have made their way to the Steel HR include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, 25-days of battery life, and water resistance. And as a fitness-focused smartwatch, you’ll find smart notifications plus the usual roster of health-related features. This bundle also includes an additional leather band alongside a metal link strap, offering two ways to elevate your look from the usual sport stylings. Over 1,400 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More deals and details below.

For those who don’t need the extra two bands, you can score the Steel HR Sport Smartwatch for $138.74 at Amazon. Down from $180, today’s offer saves you over 30% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. You’ll only find a sport band included here, but otherwise this more affordable package delivers the same stainless steel look.

For other ways to bring fitness tracking and notifications to your wrist, we’re still seeing upwards of $100 off Apple Watch Series 5. That’s on top of an all-time low for Fossil’s Explorist HR Smartwatch at $99.

Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch features:

Steel HR Sport is a hybrid smartwatch specifically designed for your workout, featuring heart rate monitoring, multi-sport tracking, connected GPS and a Fitness Level assessment via VO2 Max estimation. All of these advanced features are housed in a classic timepiece that goes the distance with water resistance up to 50m, a long-life battery of up to 25 days, and a durable stainless steel case.

