It’s time to kick the week off with today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While the stellar Hitman GO is still available for free on iOS, we are back again today with a series of notable offers. A brilliant collection of kids’ apps, puzzlers, a 3D atlas, city building, and surveillance sims all grace today’s lineup. More specifically, we have deals on titles like TheoTown, Toppl., Earth 3D – World Atlas, Toca Boca apps, Beholder 2, and many more. Head below for today’s complete list of the best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: 57° North: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Baby Milestones – Baby Story: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Toppl.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Beholder 2: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ghosthunting Toolkit: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Toca Life: Hospital: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Train: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Lab: Plants: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Blocks: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Life: After School: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: TheoTown: $2 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Biography: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Epica Pro – Epic camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hitman GO: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dandara Trials of Fear Edition: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cryptomator: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $2 (Reg. $5)

Be the mayor of each city that can establish amazing skylines and structures, all of which simulate various statistics. Establish great and complex transportation networks. Choose how your citizens will move around! Train stations, airports, bus depots. Manage and customize your transportation vehicles! Pick your aircraft livery , establish your bus routes, build your rail network! Tackle emergency events, such as natural disasters, disease, crime, and fire. Erect world wonders like Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty and many more!

