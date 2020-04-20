Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead $15, Resident Evil 3 $50, Titanfall 2 $6, more

In today’s best game deals, as part of its ongoing digital Switch game deals, Nintendo is now offering Cuphead for $14.99 via the eShop. Regularly $20, and still fetching as much on Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Alongside the gorgeous hand-drawn visuals and challenging boss gauntlet-style gameplay, Cuphead features plenty of platformer stages and local co-op starring Mugman as well. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Resident Evil 3, Titanfall 2, Days Gone, and Octodad: Dadliest Catch, among many others. We also still have loads of digital game deals for Xbox, and Nintendo Switch as well as even more new titles in the PlayStation Spring Sale.
Best digital game deals:
- PlayStation Spring Sale Phase 2 now live up to 50% off
- Digital PlayStation Spring Sale up to 50% off 600+ games
- Xbox Digital Retro & Family Sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Digital Couch Co-Op Sale up to 75% off
- More digital eShop games from $1 or less
- New digital Nintendo eShop deals from $4.50
- Nintendo Spring Ubisoft Sale from $5
- 1-year PlayStation Plus now under $37 (Reg. $60)
- 1-year PlayStation Now $45 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Resident Evil 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Titanfall 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone digital $20 (Reg. $40)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch $5 (Reg. $15)
- Doom Slayers Collection $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands GOTY $14 (Reg. $20)
- God of War III Remastered $15 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $25+)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online $15 (Reg. $30)
- Friday the 13th $5 (Reg. $10)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle $60 (Reg. $100)
- Overcooked! 2 $15 (Reg. $25)
- Metro Exodus $20 (Reg. $40)
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! $4 (Reg. $15)
- Matched on Xbox One
- Super Mario Maker 2 $52 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive $12 (Reg. $20+)
- Persona 5 Royal $50 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $8 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $8 (Reg. $20)
- Child of Light $4 (Reg. $15)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Ni No Kuni II $17 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $30)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $6 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Speculated PS5 price just went through the roof + likely shortages at launch
New hardcover art book celebrates 25-years of Kirby history, now 20% off
Star Wars Podracer debuts on Nintendo Switch and PS4 next month
Celebrate Pac-Man’s birthday with new arcade machines and a miniature console
Sony offers FREE PS4 games in wake of COVID-19: Uncharted Collection + Journey
Sony showcases new DualSense PS5 controller with adaptive triggers, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!