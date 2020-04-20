Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead $15, Resident Evil 3 $50, Titanfall 2 $6, more

- Apr. 20th 2020 9:32 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, as part of its ongoing digital Switch game deals, Nintendo is now offering Cuphead for $14.99 via the eShop. Regularly $20, and still fetching as much on Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Alongside the gorgeous hand-drawn visuals and challenging boss gauntlet-style gameplay, Cuphead features plenty of platformer stages and local co-op starring Mugman as well. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Resident Evil 3, Titanfall 2, Days Gone, and Octodad: Dadliest Catch, among many others. We also still have loads of digital game deals for Xbox, and Nintendo Switch as well as even more new titles in the PlayStation Spring Sale. 

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

Speculated PS5 price just went through the roof + likely shortages at launch

New hardcover art book celebrates 25-years of Kirby history, now 20% off

Star Wars Podracer debuts on Nintendo Switch and PS4 next month

Celebrate Pac-Man’s birthday with new arcade machines and a miniature console

Sony offers FREE PS4 games in wake of COVID-19: Uncharted Collection + Journey

Sony showcases new DualSense PS5 controller with adaptive triggers, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

nintendo
eShop Studio MDHR

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard