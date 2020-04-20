Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead $15, Resident Evil 3 $50, Titanfall 2 $6, more

In today’s best game deals, as part of its ongoing digital Switch game deals, Nintendo is now offering Cuphead for $14.99 via the eShop. Regularly $20, and still fetching as much on Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Alongside the gorgeous hand-drawn visuals and challenging boss gauntlet-style gameplay, Cuphead features plenty of platformer stages and local co-op starring Mugman as well. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Resident Evil 3, Titanfall 2, Days Gone, and Octodad: Dadliest Catch, among many others. We also still have loads of digital game deals for Xbox, and Nintendo Switch as well as even more new titles in the PlayStation Spring Sale.

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

Speculated PS5 price just went through the roof + likely shortages at launch

New hardcover art book celebrates 25-years of Kirby history, now 20% off

Star Wars Podracer debuts on Nintendo Switch and PS4 next month

Celebrate Pac-Man’s birthday with new arcade machines and a miniature console

Sony offers FREE PS4 games in wake of COVID-19: Uncharted Collection + Journey

Sony showcases new DualSense PS5 controller with adaptive triggers, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!