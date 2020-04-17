While the big-time mobile price drops have started to slow down a little bit, you can now download Hitman GO free of charge for all of your iOS devices. The regularly $5 iOS/Apple TV turn-based puzzle game is now free directly on the App Store for the very first time. Presenting the jet set world of assassination in a gorgeous diorama-style puzzle game, this is a take on Agent 47 every mobile gamer should try out. And considering the unprecedented price tag and all the free time we have on our hands these days, now’s the perfect time to add it to your mobile library. And Android users can also download this one for free via google Play today as well. Both versions combine for a 4+ star rating from nearly 90,000 gamers. More details below.

Outside of today’s Hitman GO free promotion, be sure to browse through the best iOS app deals in this morning’s roundup. There, you’ll find deep deals on titles like To the Moon, Dandara Trials of Fear Edition, ICEY, Muse Dash, Kathy Rain, and more. We also have a solid collection of Android apps on sale right now like Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Kiwanuka, and others.

More on the Hitman GO free promo:

Hitman GO is a turn-based puzzle game with beautifully rendered diorama-style set pieces. You will strategically navigate fixed spaces on a grid to avoid enemies and take out your target or infiltrate well-guarded locations. You really have to think about each move and all the Hitman tools of the trade you would expect are included; disguises, distractions, sniper rifles and even 47’s iconic Silverballers.

