Apple Watch Series 5 now refurbished direct from Apple with over $100 off

- Apr. 21st 2020 3:37 pm ET

0

Apple is now making Apple Watch Series 5 available in certified refurbished condition for the first time. While we regularly see Apple’s wearable discounted in new condition, any refurbished offers have been tough to come by. At the time of our writing, a variety of configurations, including both GPS and cellular, are available with up to $110 off original prices. For comparison sake, common discounts tend to range between $50 and $100 in new condition. Of course, Apple has arguably the best refurbished process out there, sweetening today’s offers even further. More details below.

Apple Watch Series 5 now available refurbished

Apple Watch Series 5 is available from $339 as part of today’s refurbished storefront refresh at Apple. Both 40 and 44mm models are available for purchase with various bands attached. Today’s prices are fairly competitive, which isn’t always the case on day one refurbished inventory at Apple.

You’ll want to keep it locked to our Apple Watch guide for additional price drops over the next few months as we expect plenty of deals in the lead up to this fall’s expected refresh. Amazon regularly price matches various retailers throughout the year taking upwards of $100 off new condition models at all price points.

Jump over to our Apple guide for additional deals on Macs, first-party accessories, and more.

Need an extra Apple Watch band? Check out our roundup of the best third-party options from $5. You'll find a wide range of bands and straps to fit just about any budget.

Details on Apple’s refurbishment process

As noted off the top, Apple is known for its stringent refurbishment process, which results in a stellar warranty and all of the original accessories. Shoppers have the option of adding AppleCare as well to extend coverage past the included year.

You will receive a “like new” device with genuine Apple replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned and inspected. Refurbished iOS devices will come with new battery and outer shell. Every device will come with all accessories, cables and operating systems. All Apple Certified Refurbished products are packaged in a brand new white box and will be sent to you with free shipping and returns.

