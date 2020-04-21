Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands see rare 20% discount, including Pride Edition

Amazon is now discounting a number of Apple Watch Sport Bands in both sizes by 20%. One standout is the Pride Edition Sport Loop Band for $39.20 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $49 with today’s deal being the best we’ve tracked in months. This model works with both 42 and 44mm Apple Watches. Show your support with a Pride Edition band made of nylon. First released back at WWDC 2019, we found it to be a fun combination of the original and recently updated version in our hands-on review. And of course, you get the awesome Pride Edition Watch face as well. More below.

Make sure to check out the various other styles on sale as part of today’s promotion, including a number of different colors.

Go the third-party route and save further with this $9 alternative. You won’t get the overall Apple build quality, but it’s also quite a bit less.

Apple’s Sport Bands are still on sale in various styles and don’t forget to check out our roundup of the best alternatives from $5 for even more deals. And in case you missed it, Milanese Loop Band is still on sale for $80 at this time, as well.

Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Loop features:

You can match this band with any Apple Watch Series 4 case of the same size. It also works with all previous versions of Apple Watch, including Apple Watch Series 3. The 40mm band works with the 38mm case; the 44mm band works with the 42mm case.

44mm: Fits 140–210mm wrists

Material: Woven Nylon

