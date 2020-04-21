Sennheiser’s HD1 Wireless ANC Headphones hit new Amazon low at $199 (Save $90)

Amazon is currently offering the Sennheiser HD1 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $198.96 shipped. Having dropped from $290, today’s offer saves you $91 and marks a new all-time low. Sennheiser still charges the bloated $400 list price right now. Sporting the usual stylish design that Sennheiser is known for, the HD1 headphones pair genuine leather with stainless steel. Active noise cancellation steals the show, blocking out background noise so you can focus while working from home. Battery life clocks in at 22-hours, ensuring you’ll be able to get multiple days of use before needing to recharge. Over 300 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Alternatively, consider the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $50 instead. This more affordable pair of headphones still gives you a distraction-free listening experience, but at a much less costly price. You won’t get the same build quality or higher-end noise cancellation as the option from Sennheiser, but that’s a solid trade-off at just a fraction of the cost.

Cut the cord while still enjoying active noise cancellation with Apple’s AirPods Pro, which just hit a new all-time low at $220. That’s on top of the second-generation AirPods, which have dropped to $117.

Sennheiser HD1 Wireless ANC Headphone features:

Experience a refined style and sound. The HD1 is a minimalist masterpiece, crafted from luxurious materials including ear cups made with genuine leather. And the sound? Hybrid active NoiseGard™ technology reduces ambient noise and distractions. Meanwhile, high definition aptX® technology delivers audio in astonishing detail. With a built-in VoiceMax microphone you can enjoy crystal clear conversations too. Finally, the HD1 is wireless, so there’s no cable. Music will never sound the same.

