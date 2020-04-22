Anker’s iPhone 11 Pro-matching batteries are $22, more in this new sale from $8

Anker’s back with a fresh sale today at Amazon, headlined by its popular PowerCore Slim 10000 USB-C PD Portable Battery for $21.99 Prime shipped when promo code H88DOIYG is applied during checkout. That’s down $18 from the regular going rate and $3 less than our previous mention. These popular portable batteries offer an iPhone 11 Pro-matching design, which makes it a great pair for some of Apple’s latest devices. You can count on a 10000mAh capacity, which is enough to fully charge various smartphones multiple times, or an iPad Pro fully once. Includes 2.4A USB-A and 18W USB-C PD ports, as well. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks and more.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to check out Anker’s earlier sale this week for even more deals on USB-C essentials, including the new Atom III Slim Charger, and additional price drops across the board. Our Smartphone Accessories guide has more deals on everyday essentials.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000mAh Battery features:

Portable Power: PowerCore Slim 10000 PD is one of our Slimmest power delivery power banks yet, with enough capacity to provide more than two charges for iPhone XS or Google Pixel, and almost one full charge for an 11″ Ipad Pro. And the 18W USB-C power delivery output provides fast charging for a huge range of phones and tablets including iPhone 11 Pro.

Triple Charging Modes: 18W power delivery USB-C port, poweriq-enabled USB-A port, and Trickle-Charging mode for low-power devices. Use the dual USB ports to charge two devices simultaneously.

Rapid Recharge: Power up your PowerCore in just 4.5 hours with a USB-C Power Delivery wall charger (not included). Recharging via USB-A charger and cable (not included) will take approximately 10.2 hours.

