Take nearly $50 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular

Amazon offers Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB for $509.99 shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at B&H, as well. Today’s deal amounts to $49 off and is a match of the second-best offer we’ve seen in 2020. With new models rolling off the line from Apple in recent months, the 10.2-inch iPad has gone largely undiscounted this spring. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

For better or worse, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad still supports Lightning cables. Put your savings from today’s deal towards a new cable with 10-feet of length, so you can easily browse from the couch and still stay plugged-in throughout your power-up session.

Jump over to our Apple guide for additional deals on Macs, first-party accessories, and more. You can also currently save up to $99 on Apple’s iPad mini 5 at various retailers, which is perfect if you prefer a smaller footprint.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.

