Grab this magnetic organizer at Amazon for $2 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $9)

Amazon is offering the Officemate Magnet Plus Magnetic Organizer for $2 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $5 and $9.50, today’s deal is matching the all-time low and the best we can find. It sells for over $17 at Walmart right now. Separated by three internal compartments, this magnetic organizer is ideal for the fridge or anywhere else you can stick it. However, it can also be affixed right to the wall if you want as well. This model is great for pens, notes, coupons, and other small objects that tend to get lost in a drawer somewhere. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

At just $2, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something better for less. But you do have enough to score some new pens to put in there. Score this 60-pack of BIC Round Stic Xtra Life Ballpoint Pens for $5 if this 2-pack of PILOT G2 Retractable Rolling Ball Gel Pens won’t cut it at under $3.

Speaking of home office gear and the like, Grovemade’s new leather Desk Pads are up to 20% off, the Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk is at the Amazon low, and we still have Ameriwood’s Home Haven Retro Desk at $60 (save 20%).

Officemate Plus Magnetic Organizer features:

All-in-one organizer for notes, coupons, and small objects, even your cell phone. Pencil cup compartment. Magnet Plus products for the workplace, school, or home use. Extra-strong magnetic backing keeps accessories firmly in place on metal surface.

