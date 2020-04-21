Grovemade is introducing its new leather desk pad. Well known for its premium Apple gear and home office accessories, Grovemade is expanding its lineup of desk covers with a series of leather options today. Designed to provide a subtle yet “effective organization of your workspace,” these leather desk pads add a touch of class to your setup while “creating functional boundaries and zones.” Head below for all the details and the introductory sale price.

From gorgeous wooden iPhone cases to headphone stands and a Titanium Pen that took 4 years to design, Grovemade is no stranger to attractive accessories for tech-savvy folks and Apple gear users. Earlier this year the company expanded its lineup of Merino wool desk pads with pine rosin/cork models and is now taking it a step further with the new leather lineup.

Grovemade’s new leather Desk Pad:

Grovemade’s new leather desk pad features vegetable-tanned leather that “feels just as good as it looks.” According to the company, its laborious tanning process preserves the character of the leather while ensuring a naturally-aged patina over time. Much like the pine rosin models, the leather top is laminated to a natural cork backing which provides the ideal cushioning for your work surface, according to Grovemade.

Black or tan in multiple sizes:

Available in black or tan, the new leather desk pad also ships in four different sizes to accommodate various work surfaces. The large model is designed to work the Grovemade Monitor Stand and Laptop Stand while the extra-large option is designed to support the Grovemade Desk Shelf system.

Leather Desk Pad intro pricing:

The new Grovemade leather desk pad ranges in price from $100 to $300 and is available for order right now with a 2 to 4 week lead time. However, Grovemade is now offering light discounts across the board with the small version starting at $80 and all other sizes and colors at $20 off. You can shop the entire collection right here.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Grovemade has always made wonderful accessories and the new leather desk pad is no exception. While it’s almost always more expensive than we would like with sitewide sales hitting very rarely, the quality speaks for itself. So anytime its attractive new gear launches at a discount, it’s worth a mention. All things considered, there aren’t really very many desks out there that won’t look better with one of these on it.

Get a better idea of what the expect from Grovemade desktop gear in our video review of its Desk Shelf and Qi charging solutions. Both of these options are specifically designed to work with today’s new gear.

