NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System returns to 2020 low: $200 (Save $75)

- Apr. 22nd 2020 9:28 am ET

Get this deal
$275 $200
0

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi Tri-band 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (RBK23) for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $275, today’s offer saves you 27%, matches our previous mention for the 2020 low, and comes within $5 of the best all-time price. NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh system provides up to 6,000-square feet of Tri-band coverage and offers up to 2.2Gb/s network speeds. The main base router features dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, which is then expanded by two additional satellites for whole-home 802.11ac coverage and an extra four ports for wired expansion. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating, earning this router system #1 best-seller status.

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get your new networking gear setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting under $10. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

For a more budget-friendly mesh upgrade, this 802.11ac Tenda Nova Wi-Fi System will only set you back $78. Or if you just want to add some extra Ethernet ports to a setup, NETGEAR’s 8-port Gigabit Switch has fallen to $19.

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Orbi RBK23 by NETGEAR is a Whole Home WiFi System that delivers AC2200 WiFi up to 6,000 square feet. FastLane3 provides better 4K HD gaming & streaming, no matter how many devices connect. Circle with Disney Smart Parental Controls let you easily manage content & time online on any device. Compatible with all major Internet Service Providers like Comcast, AT&T, Verizon Fios. Compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can use voice commands to control your home WiFi network.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$275 $200
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Netgear

Netgear
Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go