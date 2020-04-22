NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System returns to 2020 low: $200 (Save $75)

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi Tri-band 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (RBK23) for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $275, today’s offer saves you 27%, matches our previous mention for the 2020 low, and comes within $5 of the best all-time price. NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh system provides up to 6,000-square feet of Tri-band coverage and offers up to 2.2Gb/s network speeds. The main base router features dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, which is then expanded by two additional satellites for whole-home 802.11ac coverage and an extra four ports for wired expansion. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating, earning this router system #1 best-seller status.

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get your new networking gear setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting under $10. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

For a more budget-friendly mesh upgrade, this 802.11ac Tenda Nova Wi-Fi System will only set you back $78. Or if you just want to add some extra Ethernet ports to a setup, NETGEAR’s 8-port Gigabit Switch has fallen to $19.

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Orbi RBK23 by NETGEAR is a Whole Home WiFi System that delivers AC2200 WiFi up to 6,000 square feet. FastLane3 provides better 4K HD gaming & streaming, no matter how many devices connect. Circle with Disney Smart Parental Controls let you easily manage content & time online on any device. Compatible with all major Internet Service Providers like Comcast, AT&T, Verizon Fios. Compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can use voice commands to control your home WiFi network.

