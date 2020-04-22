Polar is out with a new multisport watch today that blends a variety of features into a formidable wearable. The latest, officially dubbed Grit X, arrives with a slimmed-down design that makes it a suitable option for various outdoor activities where a robust build is key. Additionally, you’ll find upwards of 100-hours of battery life here, so going multiple days without charging up your new watch is also in the cards. Hit the jump for full details on the latest from Polar, including pricing, availability, and more.

Polar intros new Grit X watch

Polar’s latest creation arrives with a bevy of features, so many in fact, that it might not make the most sense to use them all at once. The brand has done a great job of checking all of the major boxes on its latest release, including two of the biggest: GPS and heart-rate monitoring.

Both of these features are essentially non-negotiables in 2020 as smartwatches have quickly advanced with new features. Just about every major player on the market packs this combination of features that result in more accurate workout data.

The Polar Grit X outdoor multisport watch is an uncompromising combination of rugged and durable, yet lightweight design, top training features and the possibilities of Polar Flow, the ultimate training platform.

Polar doesn’t stop there with its inventory of notable specs there, however. There’s also an integrated compass and altimeter, which pairs nicely with the “Hill Splitter” feature, that allows you to break up certain parts of your outdoor hikes and runs based on elevation. These are just a few of the specs that help the Polar Grit X standout from the competition.

Battery highlights the list of notable features

While there are plenty of notable specs here worth checking out, headlining is the battery life. With most features activated, you can count on up to 40-hours of power on a single charge. But entering power-save mode brings that total to 100-hours. Pretty impressive.

That said, like any GPS-enabled smartwatch, there are some downfalls here. Turning the location-tracking on full-blast will quickly cut into your device’s battery life. Polar rates that this number will drop to 6-hours with continuous use.

Pricing and availability

The new Grit X wearable will be available today from Polar with a list price of $430. There are also a handful of bands available for purchase as well to match your individual style starting at $30 and topping off at $50. You can learn more about the latest from Polar right here.

