Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones on sale in various colors from $79 (20% off)

Various retailers are now offering Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds on sale. You can score the standard version at Amazon for $79.99 while the Neighborhood Collection is just a bit less over at Walmart. B&H is also matching many of these offers, as well. Today’s deal is up to 20% off the regular going rate and matching the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. With warmer weather and spring on the horizon, going with this popular pair of wireless earbuds at a low price is a great way to gear up for workouts and long runs. Powerbeats3 are backed by the Apple W1 chip with fast pairing, Siri control, and up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. One neat feature is after 5-minutes of powering up, you’ll have an hour of playback. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 6,000 Amazon reviewers.
Save a notable amount and go with Anker’s SoundBuds Curve wireless headphones at $27. You’ll get similar looks to the Powerbeats3 above, for much less, however, you’ll miss out on the W1 chip connectivity. Thousands of Amazon reviewers have left 4+ star ratings.
In case you missed it, Sennheiser’s Wireless ANC Headphones have hit an Amazon low of $199. There’s even more headphone deals in our constantly refreshed guide, which you can check out here.
Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones feature:
- Connectivity Technology: Wireless Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless workout freedom
- Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts. Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk
- With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low
- Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training. Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!