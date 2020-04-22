Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones on sale in various colors from $79 (20% off)

Various retailers are now offering Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds on sale. You can score the standard version at Amazon for $79.99 while the Neighborhood Collection is just a bit less over at Walmart. B&H is also matching many of these offers, as well. Today’s deal is up to 20% off the regular going rate and matching the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. With warmer weather and spring on the horizon, going with this popular pair of wireless earbuds at a low price is a great way to gear up for workouts and long runs. Powerbeats3 are backed by the Apple W1 chip with fast pairing, Siri control, and up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. One neat feature is after 5-minutes of powering up, you’ll have an hour of playback. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 6,000 Amazon reviewers.

Save a notable amount and go with Anker’s SoundBuds Curve wireless headphones at $27. You’ll get similar looks to the Powerbeats3 above, for much less, however, you’ll miss out on the W1 chip connectivity. Thousands of Amazon reviewers have left 4+ star ratings.

In case you missed it, Sennheiser’s Wireless ANC Headphones have hit an Amazon low of $199. There’s even more headphone deals in our constantly refreshed guide, which you can check out here.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones feature:

Connectivity Technology: Wireless Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless workout freedom

Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts. Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low

Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training. Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability

