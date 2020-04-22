Wynd’s Smart Purifier with real-time iOS air quality tracking goes $50 off

- Apr. 22nd 2020 8:24 am ET

0

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Wynd Plus Smart Personal Air Purifier for $149.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $200 at Best Buy and Amazon, today’s deal is $50 off the going rate, a match for our previous mention, and the best we can find. Featuring a medical-grade filter designed to trap “pollen, pet dander, bacteria, brush fire smoke, and industrial pollution particulates,” this portable 1-pound device purifies your space wherever you are. The companion mobile app, which can be used independently of the purifier itself, will provide real-time air quality data and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Now if you don’t need the smartphone-connected smart features, consider something like the BISSELL MYair Purifier instead. This model sells for $80 less than today’s lead deal and protects you from much of the same airborne pollutants. You won’t get the real-time data tracking here, but the savings might be worth the trade-off for some folks. And it has even better ratings at 4+ stars from hundreds.

Check out our video review of the Okaysou AirMax8L purifier and the new Siri-ready Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool while you’re at it. Then swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more household discounts.

More on the Wynd Plus Smart Personal Air Purifier:

Maintain a clean working space with this Wynd smart personal air purifier. The detachable air-quality tracker monitors the air quality and offers portability, while medical-grade filters eliminate smoke, germs, and particulates. This Wynd smart personal air purifier can be synchronized with an iOS app to deliver real-time data on dust and other pollutants directly to your phone.

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best eBay Daily Deals

Wynd

