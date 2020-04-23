Apple Watch Series 4 deals return from $280, today only (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 models from $279.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Both GPS and Cellular models are available. As a comparison, these originally sold for at least $399 or more and we saw them go as low as $329 in recent months. While Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a handful of upgrades, there’s still plenty to like about these previous-generation deals. And those discounted prices don’t hurt either. Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands as there are plenty of options out there to choose from. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. Give this leather band a try if you’re stuck on which option to choose from.

Don’t forget, Apple Watch Series 5 is now available in certified refurbished condition direct from Apple. You can get full details right here.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

GPS

Over 30% larger display

Electrical and optical heart sensors

ECG app

Digital Crown with haptic feedback

50% louder speaker

S4 Sip with faster 64-bit dual-core processor

