Cut a cord with B&O’s Qi-ready Beoplay E8 2.0 Earbuds: $200 (Reg. up to $350)

Amazon is offering the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 True Wireless Earphones for $199.99 shipped. That’s up to $150 off what these have fetched in the last 4- to 5-months and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $50. Alongside high-end B&O branding, you’ll find Qi and USB-C charging support, allowing you to forge into a future that’s free of reliance on dated microUSB connectivity. Unlike AirPods and many other wireless earbud charging cases, B&O classes things up with a stylish leather exterior. Touch controls allow wearers to easily switch tracks, take calls, activate transparency mode, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of reviewers. We covered their release so don’t be afraid to give that a look before pulling the trigger.

Reduce cost when ditching B&O branding for AUKEY’s ANC True Wireless Earbuds at $140. These also support Qi charging, allowing you to cut another cord. Head over to our release coverage to learn more.

For those in search of the lowest price, be sure to peek at JAM Live Loud. Priced at $40, these are much more affordable than much of the competition. Give our announcement coverage a peek for additional details.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 features:

TRULY WIRELESS: Beoplay E8 2.0 delivers totally wireless, cord-free convenience. Equipped with Qi wireless charging, these in-ear headphones have an elegant grab-and-go design that is truly portable. Impedance: 16 Ohm

TOUCH CONTROL: Easily control your listening experience with the touch interface on these true wireless earbuds. Simply tap to switch tracks, take calls, and activate transparency mode and voice controls.

SIGNATURE SOUND: These elegant earbuds are tuned by Bang & Olufsen sound engineers to ensure a rich, authentic sound. Enjoy a powerful listening experience with these effortlessly high-tech earphones.

