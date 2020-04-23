Make Magazine is filled with interesting DIY projects, now $14/yr. (Reg. $30+)

DiscountMags is now offering 1-year of Make Magazine for $13.95 with free delivery. Use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $30 at DiscountMags and $35 direct from Make, today’s deal is the lowest price around and matching our previous deal price. The digital Kindle subscription sells for $20 at Amazon as a comparison. You can use today’s promo code to score the same price for up to 4-years as well. Head below for more details.

Make Magazine is filled with interesting projects you can do at home with the kids or just in your spare time. Aimed at “hobbyists, gadget-lovers, and do-it yourself enthusiasts,” it features skill-building tutorials and in-depth reviews on everything from balsa wood airplanes to helicopter robots.

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax on Make Magazine, or anything else DiscountMags sells for that matter. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so, just remember to use the code above.

Today’s Gold Box also has a deep deal on Real Simple Magazine as well as a host of other digital subscriptions from $5. Our ComiXology deal hub is filled with notable comic offers from $1 and don’t forget about our latest reading list for more ideas.

More on Make Magazine:

Make Magazine features: As the leading voice of the maker movement, Make: publishes tested projects, skill-building tutorials, in-depth reviews and inspirational stories, accessible by all ages and skill ranges. Dozens of projects that you can do in every issue covering Robots, Drones, 3D printing and more. Tips and skill building tutorials with inspiration from the leaders of the Maker community. As the leading voice of the maker movement, Make: publishes tested projects, skill-building tutorials, in-depth reviews and inspirational stories, accessible by all ages and skill ranges.

