Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e drops to new all-time lows from $330 (Save $70)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB Android Tablet for $409.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Also available over at Best Buy for its My Best Buy members. Typically selling for $480, today’s offer saves you $70, beats our previous mention by $18, and marks a new all-time low. Best Buy also has the 64GB version for $330, down from $400. Armed with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet is perfect for catching up on your favorite shows alongside web browsing and more. It also features up to 14-hours of battery life per charge for all-day usage, as well as face unlocking technology. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 765 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More details below.

Depending on how you’ll ultimately end up using Samsung’s tablet, the included storage may not be enough for large media collections and the like. Luckily, the S5e comes equipped with expandable microSD storage. So grabbing Samsung’s 128GB microSDCX card at $25 is a solid way to put a portion of your savings to use.

For those who would rather pick up an Apple tablet, right now the previous-generation iPad Pro is $150 off, with various models to choose from. Or if you’re looking for something a bit more capable to get work done, Apple’s previous-gen. MacBook Air is now $600 off, dropping the price to $1,199.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e features:

Weighing in at less than a pound, the incredibly slim Galaxy Tab S5e is perfect for your on-the-go life. Watch your favorite shows and movies come to life on a corner-to-corner 10.5″ Super AMOLED display. Plus, control lights, door locks, the thermostat and other connected home devices right from your tablet with SmartThings. It’s everything you need, all on a thin and light Tab S5e you’ll never want to put down.

