TP-Link’s 1080p Kasa Cam Outdoor sees 25% discount to $75, Arlo bundles, more

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Cam Outdoor for $74.99 shipped. Usually fetching $100, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $0.20 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Sporting a 1080p sensor, this outdoor-ready camera comes equipped with an entirely weatherproof casing. Support for Alexa and Assistant allow you to pair this smart camera with your preferred voice assistant, whether it’s for pulling up feeds on a smart display or a TV. Over 540 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is offering the 4-camera Arlo Pro 2 Security System for $399.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $500, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the Amazon low. With four wire-free cameras, this system sports HomeKit sport, free 7-day cloud storage, and more. Over 7,500 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Over in our Smart Home guide, you’ll find plenty of other discounts, including TP-Link smart plugs on sale from $10. If neither of the aforementioned cameras fit the bill for your home, Ring’s battery-powered Stick Up Cam is still 50% off, now down to $100.

TP-Link Kasa Cam Outdoor features:

Protect your property with this TP-Link Kasa Cam outdoor camera. Its two-way audio capabilities let you communicate remotely with whoever’s on your property, and you can receive alerts on your smartphone when the camera detects sound or motion. This easy-to-install Kasa Cam outdoor camera is rated IP65 for dependable resistance to moisture and dust.

