TP-Link’s 1080p Kasa Cam Outdoor sees 25% discount to $75, Arlo bundles, more

- Apr. 23rd 2020 11:12 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Cam Outdoor for $74.99 shipped. Usually fetching $100, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $0.20 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Sporting a 1080p sensor, this outdoor-ready camera comes equipped with an entirely weatherproof casing. Support for Alexa and Assistant allow you to pair this smart camera with your preferred voice assistant, whether it’s for pulling up feeds on a smart display or a TV. Over 540 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is offering the 4-camera Arlo Pro 2 Security System for $399.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $500, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the Amazon low. With four wire-free cameras, this system sports HomeKit sport, free 7-day cloud storage, and more. Over 7,500 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Over in our Smart Home guide, you’ll find plenty of other discounts, including TP-Link smart plugs on sale from $10. If neither of the aforementioned cameras fit the bill for your home, Ring’s battery-powered Stick Up Cam is still 50% off, now down to $100.

TP-Link Kasa Cam Outdoor features:

Protect your property with this TP-Link Kasa Cam outdoor camera. Its two-way audio capabilities let you communicate remotely with whoever’s on your property, and you can receive alerts on your smartphone when the camera detects sound or motion. This easy-to-install Kasa Cam outdoor camera is rated IP65 for dependable resistance to moisture and dust.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go