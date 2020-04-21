Ring’s battery-powered Stick Up Cam is 50% off right now at just $100

B&H is offering the Battery-powered Ring Stick Up Cam for $99.99 shipped. This is a 50% discount from its regular going rate and is the best we’ve tracked individually. We have seen bundles that included multiple cameras as low as $70 each, but it required two or more to be purchased. This camera is battery-powered, meaning zero wires are required to function since it also connects to your network over Wi-Fi. It records in 1080p and even has infrared night vision so it can keep an eye on your home 24/7. Plus, it ties in with the rest of your Ring ecosystem and also includes motion detection. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage here.

Want something a bit more budget-focused? Well, the Wyze Cam is a great option. At around $25 on Amazon, you’re getting similar 1080p recording, infrared night vision, and motion detection. However, it requires a USB cable to power it and isn’t waterproof, so you can’t put it outside.

Looking to keep an eye on your front door as well? Anker’s 2K doorbell camera is on sale for $108 right now. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is a fantastic addition to any smart home.

Ring Stick Up Cam features:

See, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device with Stick Up Cam Battery, a battery-powered camera that can be mounted indoor or out.

With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.

Add a Ring Protect Basic Plan for $3/month and record all your videos, review what you missed for up 60 days, and share videos with friends, family, neighbors and more.

