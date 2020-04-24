Anker, known for its extensive selection of smartphone accessories, is out with a new battery pack featuring an integrated Qi wireless charger. Alongside multiple USB-A and C ports, this portable power supply packs 10000mAh of internal battery capacity. It’s made with Apple users in-mind as an all-in-one solution while traveling, particularly if you need to power up multiple devices at once. I’ve been able to use Anker’s new PowerCore 10000mAh Qi battery for a week or so with solid results. Hit the jump for some hands-on thoughts and a deeper look at this new release.

Anker PowerCore 10000mAh Qi Battery specs

Let’s dive into the specs first, taking a look at all Anker’s new PowerCore battery has to offer. Inside you’ll find a 10000mAh battery, which is enough juice to power up an iPhone 11 multiple times and the same for various Android devices.

On one end you’ll find a pair of USB-A ports and a single USB-C port. However, the USB-C port is available for charging the battery only and unfortunately is not a two-way solution. A status indicator light is also on that end to let you know when the battery is powering up and how much capacity is left.

The Qi charging pad sits on top of the battery with support for 5W speeds. Android devices capable of hitting 10W power-ups will be limited to 50% capacity with this battery.

You’ll receive the battery and a USB-A to C cable with purchase along with a carrying case. Anker includes an 18-month warranty with purchase, as well.

Qi charging and a slim design highlight this battery

Anker combines two everyday accessories here into one product, making it an easy buy for frequent travelers. That’s not to say there aren’t some downfalls here. First, let us look at the highlights.

A slim design makes this PowerCore offering from Anker easy to toss in your bag and forget about until you need it. The 10000mAh capacity is enough juice to ensure that you’ll have power for multiple iPhone or Android charges.

However, an obvious disappointment is the limit of 5W charging speeds. More and more devices are excepting 7.5W with others going up to 10W. It would’ve been nice to see a bit more power capabilities here.

A solid buy around $35

Anker’s new PowerCore 10000mAh retails for around $35 at Anker. That’s an upcharge from the brand’s other 10000mAh offerings, which tend to go for around $20. However, the added benefit of Qi capabilities makes it easy to see why there is added cost. If you’re a regular traveler or just like to have some extra power on-hand, this is a solid option. And with the built-in Qi capabilities, you won’t have to worry about toting around extra cables.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!