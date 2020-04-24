Amazon’s Echo Spot Alarm Clock sees rare discount to low at $90 (30% off)

Amazon is currently offering its Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock for $89.99 shipped in both colors. Typically selling for $130, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, is the first time we’ve seen it on sale in over a year, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Echo Spot brings Alexa to a unique form-factor that’s centered around a 2.5-inch display. While you’ll find all of the usual voice-activated functionality like smart home control, setting alarms, and playing music, Spot’s screen doubles as clock, among many other things. It can show album art, video chat thanks to the included camera, and more. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating, and we said it “makes a great first impression as a bedside companion” in our hands-on review.

A more affordable way to bring Alexa to your nightstand is by picking up the Echo Dot with Clock instead. Right now you’ll pay $40 for the smart speaker, which comes equipped with the same roster of Alexa functionality as the Spot. But rather than a full on display, this speaker sports a built-in series of LEDs that can tell the time.

If you’re looking for new devices to have Alexa command, swing by our Smart Home guide. There you’ll find TP-Link smart plugs on sale from $10, including an in-wall option with two outlets for $25. Or you could pull up a feed of your porch on Echo Spot with the Kasa Cam Outdoor, which is down to $75 right now.

Echo Spot features:

Echo Spot brings you everything you love about Alexa, in a stylish and compact design that can show you things. Just ask to see the weather, get the news with a video flash briefing, set an alarm, see lyrics with Amazon Music, see your calendar, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more.

