G-Technology’s rugged 1TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive hits new low at $50 (Save 45%)

- Apr. 24th 2020 12:32 pm ET

Amazon currently offers the G-Technology 1TB G-DRIVE ev RaW Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $49.99 shipped. Typically fetching $90, today’s offer is good for a 45% discount, is $30 under the previous price cut, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, other rugged drives sell for $70 or so at Amazon. This shock- and vibration-resistant hard drive features up to 136MB/s transfer speeds and the entire package is wrapped in a rubber bumper that adds an extra layer of protection. G-Technology’s drive can withstand up to 1.5-meter drops, as well. Relying on an eSATA connector, the drive includes both USB 3.0 and USB-C cables, meaning it’ll work with your MacBook and more out of the box. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 115 customers.

If you can live without the ultra-rugged design, Seagate’s external hard drive will score you USB 3.0 speeds and 1TB of storage for less. It’s currently $45 at Amazon, providing some extra savings from the lead G-Technology offer.

Those in search of a better solution for backups will want to look into Synology’s 2-Bay DS218+ NAS. Right now it’s down to a new 2020 low at $270, and offers a compelling way to get started with automatic backups and the like.

G-DRIVE ev RaW 1TB Hard Drive features:

Equipped with a protective rubber bumper and a durable, lightweight enclosure, the G-Drive ev RaW drive delivers storage that’s ready to take a few bumps through the day. Available in capacities up to 4TB(1) and read speeds up to 136MB/s(2) so you can quickly access all your work and get to your next project in no time, while ev Series compatibility simplifies your workflow when used with the G-Speed Shuttle with ev Series Bay Adapters storage solution.

