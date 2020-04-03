Following the release of a new compact AirPlay 2 speaker, Marshall is giving some of its previous releases a fresh coat of paint by dropping a new Indigo style. Debuting in the Stockwell II and Kilburn II lines, you’ll now be able to bring home the latest versions of the brand’s collection of portable Bluetooth speakers. Head below for all the details, as well as to get all the info on pricing and availability.

Marshall unveils new Indigo speakers

While a little more pop star than the usual rock vibes that Marshall’s audio gear typically sports, the new indigo colorway certainly makes the latest versions of Stockwell II and Kilburn II speakers standout. You’ll still find the guitar amp-design that have made Marshall’s oh so popular over the years. Complementing the new indigo styling is a darker leather strap that goes hand in hand with the portable nature of these speakers.

While the exterior has been refreshed, the feature set on both of Marshall’s indigo Bluetooth speakers haven’t changed. On the Stockwell II, you’ll still find 20-hours of untethered playback per charge alongside multi-directional sound and a durable design with IPX4 waterproofing.

That compares to the higher-end Kilburn II, which packs a more premium audio array alongside 20-hour playback and more. We’ve reviewed this speaker in the past, where we praised the build quality and sound. So it’s safe to say that you’ll be able to enjoy much of the same overall experience. Well, with a new coat of paint, that is.

Pricing and availability

As of now, Marshall has opened up pre-orders of its latest indigo speakers on its own online storefront. Pricing falls in line with the previous styles of each release, so luckily, those looking to score the new colorways won’t have to shell out a premium. The Stockwell II fetches $220, while you’ll pay $250 for the Kilburn II. Both are slated to ship on April 15, so fans looking to score the new speakers won’t have too long to wait.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s no denying that Marshall’s usual style of speakers and headphones are aimed at a specific crown of retro-loving audio fans with the black leather casing harking back to ’80s rock and roll. But now, with the new colorways of Stockwell II and Kilburn II on the way, Marshall is opening the door to a broader market. While I can certainly appreciate the original design, the new unveils do catch my eye.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!