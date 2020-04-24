Sony’s top-end ANC wireless headphones are $238 (Reg. up to $350)

6Ave via Newegg offers the Sony WH-1000XM3/B Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $238 shipped. As a comparison, these popular headphones typically sell for upwards of $350 but have trended around $280 via Amazon and other retailers recently. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2020. Sony’s high-end wireless headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, up to 30-hours of playback and support for LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, and AAC wireless codecs. Tap controls offer access to Google Assistant, playback and more. We called them “the new ANC king” in our hands-on review and Best Buy customers largely agree.

Save further and still enjoy active noise cancellation with COWIN’s E7 wireless headphones. These are a #1 best-seller at Amazon with up to 30-hours of battery life and 40mm drivers. Learn more here.

Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Headphones feature:

Wireless Bluetooth & NFC Tap Technology

Built-In Rechargeable Battery

Up to 30 Hours of Playback with BT+ANC

LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, AAC Wireless Codecs

Foldable Design with Swivel Earcups

Active & Automatic Noise-Canceling

Tap Controls for Audio & Calls

Comfortable & Lightweight Design

Includes Stereo Connector Cable

