Sony’s top-end ANC wireless headphones are $238 (Reg. up to $350)

6Ave via Newegg offers the Sony WH-1000XM3/B Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $238 shipped. As a comparison, these popular headphones typically sell for upwards of $350 but have trended around $280 via Amazon and other retailers recently. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2020. Sony’s high-end wireless headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, up to 30-hours of playback and support for LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, and AAC wireless codecs. Tap controls offer access to Google Assistant, playback and more. We called them “the new ANC king” in our hands-on review and Best Buy customers largely agree.
Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Headphones feature:
- Wireless Bluetooth & NFC Tap Technology
- Built-In Rechargeable Battery
- Up to 30 Hours of Playback with BT+ANC
- LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, AAC Wireless Codecs
- Foldable Design with Swivel Earcups
- Active & Automatic Noise-Canceling
- Tap Controls for Audio & Calls
- Comfortable & Lightweight Design
- Includes Stereo Connector Cable
