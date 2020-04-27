Jelly Key intros amazing new handmade artisan arcade keycaps

Jelly Key is introducing its latest arcade keycaps. The artisan keycap designer makes some of the coolest keyboard jewelry on the market and its latest collection might be some of the best yet. The collection is based on miniature arcade-like machines complete with controls and a clear-covered 3D gaming scene on the display. Head below for a closer look at these amazing key covers.

Gamers and even bloggers take their keyboards very seriously with loads of synchronized LEDs, super clicky keys, and plenty of other customizations. Keycaps, especially those of the artisan flavor, are just another great way for tech geeks and gamers to express themselves and create a custom battlestation of their dreams. And if you fall into that category (even at all, in this case), you’ll definitely want to take a closer look at the new arcade keycaps from Jelly Key.

New Jelly Key arcade keycaps

More formally known as the “Retro TV series – Arcade Cabinets” collection, the latest arcade keycaps from Jelly Key provide gorgeous little vintage gaming machines to replace any of your existing MX-compatible keys. Made of clay with a clear resin bubble incasing the display, they are really more like miniature pieces of hand-made artwork that double as keyboard jewelry. There are eight different game screens that can sit on seven different chassis options that feature designs based on Pac-Man, Tetris, and other arcade classics. While not playable (if that wasn’t already obvious), the miniature joystick moves and everything is vibrantly painted as you can see in the imagery.

Pricing and Availability:

Much like previous Jelly Key product launches, the new arcade keycaps are now available as a group buy. Customers pre-order the caps they want and once the group buy has ended, everything goes into production. It’s the usual affair from Jelly Key, just note, the company never runs a particular group buy more than once, so don’t miss out if you’re interested.

The new Retro TV series doesn’t come cheap either. Each of the new arcade keycaps carries a $49 MSRP or you can bundle eight of them for $349 (down from the regular $392). This particular group buys shuts down forever on May 2, 2020.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, as you likely know, there are plenty of covers out there for significantly less than the Jelly Key options. But they almost certainly won’t look as cool as these new arcade keycaps. While it’s hard to say how much of a beating these things can take, or how comfortable they are to the finger, most users will likely keep them out of the high traffic areas anyways. And have one of the best-looking keyboards in the squad.

Source: Kotaku

