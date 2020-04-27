To kick off the week, ComiXology has started its latest sale, taking up to 67% off a selection of Marvel Ironheart digital graphic novels and single issue reads from under $1. Amongst all of the deals, one standout is on Ironheart Vol. 1: Those With Courage at $3.99. Down from $11, today’s offer saves you 64% and marks the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. Tony Stark and James Rhodes are the most famous heroes to don the Iron Man armor, but newcomer Riri Williams has a lot to prove. Going head to head with an old Spider-Man villain, she’ll step out of her predecessor’s shadow thanks to a new AI and a heart of iron. Head below for other standouts from the Marvel Ironheart sale.

Other top Marvel Ironheart picks include:

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing some notable manga offers right now at Comixology. Deals start at under $1, and you’ll be able to take up to 90% off Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and more.

Don’t forget that ComiXology is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which offers digital access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Ironheart Vol. 1: Those With Courage synopsis:

Riri Williams steps boldly out of Tony Stark’s shadow to forge her own future! When one of Spider-Man’s old foes holds a group of world leaders hostage, Ironheart must step up her game. But she’s thrown for a loop when an old acquaintance from Chicago re-enters her life! Caught between her need for independence and her obligations at M.I.T., Ironheart needs to make some tough decisions! Luckily, Riri has a will of steel, a heart of iron and a new A.I. on her side! Unluckily, the search for a kidnapped friend will send her stumbling into an ancient power — and it’s deadly!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!