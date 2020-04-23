ComiXology’s latest sale is now live, discounting a selection of manga headlined by Attack on Titan Vol. 1 at $0.99. Usually selling for $11, today’s offer saves you 90%, beats our previous mention by $5, and matches the lowest we’ve seen seen to date. Also available for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. Attack on Titan explores a post-apocalyptic world where humanity must defend against giant humanoids known as Titans. This 210-page manga will surely get you hooked on the series if you’re just diving into the critically-acclaimed season. Or if you can’t wait for the final season of the anime to return this fall, pick up where season three left off and dive into Vol. 3 at $8, down from $11. Head below for additional standouts from the manga sale and other comic deals.

Other notable manga deals:

If you’re looking for additional ways to expand your digital library, right now you can save up to 60% on Batman, Wonder Woman, and other DC novels from under $1. That’s on top of some Avengers comics priced from $1.

Don’t forget that ComiXology is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which offers digital access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Attack on Titan Vol. 1 synopsis:

In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!