Save $30 on Razer’s Kraken Ultimate Chroma Headset at $100 (New Amazon low)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset for $99.99 shipped. Down from $130, today’s offer is one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale and a new Amazon all-time low. As one of Razer’s most recent gaming accessories, the new Kraken Ultimate Headset packs 7.1-channel virtual surround sound backed by THX audio. Cooling gel-infused cushions aim to keep extended gaming sessions comfortable and a retractible microphone blocks out background noise for clear communication. Chroma lighting rounds out the notable features, allowing this headset to integrate with the rest of your battlestation. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and we found them to be “a comfortable and extremely customizable wired headset” in our hands-on review.

Put your savings from today’s headset deal to work by grabbing Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This is a great buy for neatly storing the Razer Kraken Ultimate under your battlestation when not in use. Learn more about Anchor mounts in our hands-on review.

For those who have a mechanical keyboard, Jelly Key just introduced a new series of handmade artisan arcade keycaps which are sure to add some charm to your setup. Be sure to swing by our coverage from this morning for all the details.

Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB Headset features:

The kraken ultimate comes equipped with THX game profiles that provides battle Royale fans with the definitive audio experience. Hear the unfair advantage firsthand and be the last man standing with the Razer Kraken Ultimate. Armed with THX Spatial Audio, a highly tuned noise-canceling mic, and long-lasting comfort to provide the ultimate competitive gaming audio experience.

