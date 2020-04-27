Save 50% on Timbuk2’s Mission Sling and score a new all-time low at $44

- Apr. 27th 2020 3:59 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Timbuk2 Mission Sling for $43.93 shipped in graphite. Typically fetching $89, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, is the first time we’ve seen it on sale in over a year, and a new all-time low. Timbuk2’s Mission Sling is comprised of a strong nylon material that keeps your gear secured in a lightweight form-factor. There’s a rear zipper that offers quick access to the main compartment, as well as a 10-liter volume and dual size pockets for stashing accessories. If you’re in search of a compact bag to stow your keys, a power bank, and some other pieces of your everyday carry, this is a notable solution. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

With its compact size, the Mission Sling isn’t exactly the king of organization. But that’s where Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer comes in, which sells for $24 at Amazon. Adding this accessory into the mix brings woven elastic straps to keep cables and so much more in place. So if having a tidy EDC is a priority, it’s worth spending a fraction of your savings here.

For more ways to deck out your backup with gear, swing by our coverage of Anker’s latest Amazon sale from this morning. There you’ll find everything from iPhone chargers to Bluetooth speakers and more. Then once your done, our Smartphone Accessories roundup has plenty of other deals to check out.

Timbuk2 Mission Sling features:

A modern, street-inspired sling that’s both highly functional and style forward. Made from super light and strong materials, the Mission Sling rolls open or closed to accommodate variable loads and large chunky zippers are both easy to use and fun to wear. Dual zip pockets offer discreet places to store your stash and an adjustable strap ensures a comfortable carry.

