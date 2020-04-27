Smartphone Accessories: Aukey True Wireless Earbuds $28 (Save 30%), more

- Apr. 27th 2020 10:22 am ET

0

Key Series US (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its KSOUND K01 True Wireless Earbuds for $27.99 shipped when code 4IZTEBF9 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $40, today’s offer marks one of the first times we’ve seen the earbuds on sale and is the lowest price to date. Sporting two 6mm dynamic drivers, Aukey’s true wireless earbuds include an iPX5 waterproof rating, ensuring they’re ready to accompany you on runs and through intense workouts. Each charge nets you 5-hours of playback, and the companion case brings that stat up to 25-hours in total. Plus, there’s also a USB-C charging port. Over 365 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

The Bluetooth earbuds with 6mm dynamic driver and noise isolation technology deliver clear and flawless in-ear call. Answer and hang up calls, listen to music and access voice assistant by just tapping on the earbuds instead of picking up your phone. 

Single earbud provides 5 hours’ playtime on one charge and a lightweight charging case holds 4 additional charges for up to 25 hours’ playtime. You can use either earbud independently to stay aware to the outside world, or simply share the other bud with the person next to you.

