Smartphone Accessories: Aukey True Wireless Earbuds $28 (Save 30%), more

Key Series US (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its KSOUND K01 True Wireless Earbuds for $27.99 shipped when code 4IZTEBF9 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $40, today’s offer marks one of the first times we’ve seen the earbuds on sale and is the lowest price to date. Sporting two 6mm dynamic drivers, Aukey’s true wireless earbuds include an iPX5 waterproof rating, ensuring they’re ready to accompany you on runs and through intense workouts. Each charge nets you 5-hours of playback, and the companion case brings that stat up to 25-hours in total. Plus, there’s also a USB-C charging port. Over 365 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- HomePod returns to $205 with AirPlay 2, HomeKit, more (Reg. $299)
- Nite Ize Handlebar Mount: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- RAVPower 61W USB-C PD Charger: $21 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Belkin Boost Up 10W Charging Stand: $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- AirPods Pro are $225 with Hey Siri, 24-hour battery life, more
- RAVPower 2-Port Solar Charger: $34 (Reg. $60) | RAVPower
- Anker’s 2-in-1 Apple Watch + iPhone charger leads this week’s best deals, more
- Samsung 45W USB-C Wall Charger: $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- JBL Endurance Peak Earbuds: $80 (Reg. $120) | Best Buy
- Fossil’s Gen 5 Smartwatch drops to new all-time low at $119.50 (Save $175)
Deals still live from the weekend:
- RAVPower 61W USB-C/A Adapter: $24 (Save 35%)
- on-page coupon + code NBXNTNFD
- Apple Watch Series 5 hits new lows with $100 off, deals from $299
- OtterBox DEFENDER iPhone SE/8/7 Case: $27 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Belkin Universal 3-in-1 Cable: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Lecone Dual 10W Qi Wireless Charger: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ code S4FQYX2B
The Bluetooth earbuds with 6mm dynamic driver and noise isolation technology deliver clear and flawless in-ear call. Answer and hang up calls, listen to music and access voice assistant by just tapping on the earbuds instead of picking up your phone.
Single earbud provides 5 hours’ playtime on one charge and a lightweight charging case holds 4 additional charges for up to 25 hours’ playtime. You can use either earbud independently to stay aware to the outside world, or simply share the other bud with the person next to you.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!