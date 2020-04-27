WD’s 1TB My Passport Go Portable SSD with 64GB flash drive is $120 (30% off)

- Apr. 27th 2020 11:07 am ET

0

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the WD 1TB My Passport Go Portable Solid State Drive bundled with a 64GB flash drive for $119.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically you’d pay $160 for the SSD, with the bonus drive bringing the total value to $172. That saves you 30% and is $10 under the best we’ve seen prior. For comparison, other 1TB portable SSD sell for $180 or so at Amazon. Featuring up to 400MB/s transfer speeds, this portable USB 3.0 SSDs is a notable way to expand your workstation with 1TB of storage. WD’s My Passport Go can withstand up to 2-meter falls thanks to a shock-absorbing rubber-edged design, and a built-in cable also neatly stores away when not in use. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 710 customers.

If you can live without bringing 1TB of storage into your setup, the 500GB version of WD’s My Passport GO SSD is a more affordable option. Currently it’ll only set you back $78 at Amazon, providing notable savings over the featured bundle. You won’t get the extra flash drive here, either.

For more ways to enhance your workstation, NETGEAR’s new Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 System has received its first discount, dropping to a new Amazon low at $200. Or if you’re hoping to avoid any network downtime, CyberPower’s 950VA UPS will keep your Wi-Fi running through power outages at $70.

WD 1TB My Passport Go Portable SSD features:

Store and access files wherever you go with this 1TB WD My Passport Go portable SSD. The rubber bumper absorbs the shock of impacts, while the compact size creates a portable traveling companion. This WD My Passport Go portable SSD comes with a 64GB EasyStore flash drive for extra storage space.

