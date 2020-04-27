NETGEAR’s new Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 System hits Amazon low at $200, more from $140

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (MK62) for $199.99 shipped. Down from $230, today’s offer is the very first discount we’ve seen and subsequently a new all-time low. Having been unveiled earlier this year, NETGEAR’s latest router system packs Wi-Fi 6 support in order to dish out 3,000-square feet of coverage. The two included access points deliver up to 1.8Gb/s speeds across its four download channels with two Gigabit Ethernet ports between the pair. If you’re looking to take advantage of your iPhone 11’s 802.11ax compatibility, this is a solid solution for mid-sized homes. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 110 customers.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the TP-Link Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router 3-Pack for $139.99 shipped. Down from $180, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, and is one of the best we’ve seen to date. Featuring up to 5,500-square feet of 802.11ac coverage, this Wi-Fi system pairs three mesh routers together in order to achieve a whole-home setup with 1,167Mb/s speeds. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 1,600 customers.

If you’re looking to bring Wi-Fi 6 to an existing setup, right now you can save $46 on NETGEAR’s Mesh Range Extender. Or for other 802.11ax-equipped gear, you’ll also want to swing by our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

N ETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 System features:

With Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 System you’ll enjoy advanced whole home WiFi designed to deliver smooth video streaming and fast online gaming to more devices at the same time. Experience the next generation of WiFi 6, perfect for medium to large homes up to 3,000 sq.ft. and internet speeds over 100Mbps.

