The HomeKit-enabled August Smart Lock Pro is at its second-best price of $140

Amazon is offering the HomeKit-enabled August Smart Lock Pro with Bridge for $139.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally $190 or more, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, only being beaten out by a drop to $119 for Black Friday. Offering support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, this smart lock is perfect for users in any ecosystem. It only modifies the inside of your door, leaving the outside looking clean. Plus, August has Door Sense that alerts you to whether or not your door is closed and secure when you leave the house. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want to make your smart home secure without dropping $140? Well, Wyze Lock saves the day and comes in at under $98 shipped. While it’s not HomeKit-compatible, you’ll still get some great smart features like auto-lock and keypad control. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Are you looking for other ways to outfit your front door with smartphone and voice control capabilities? Be sure to check out the best smart locks for your Siri, Alexa, or Z-Wave-enabled smart home.

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect features:

Change the way you access your home with this August Smart Lock Pro. It uses secure Z-Wave technology to automatically lock and unlock your doors as you approach them, and it lets you monitor who leaves and arrives with an activity log app on your smartphone. This August Smart Lock Pro lets you generate access keys for family and friends.

