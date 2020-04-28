Bose ANC Headphones 700 fall to new Amazon low at $299 (Save $100), more

- Apr. 28th 2020 1:20 pm ET

Amazon currently offers the Bose Active Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones for $299 shipped in Arctic White. Typically fetching $399, the headphones just recently dropped to $349 and today’s offer slashes off an extra $50. This is a new Amazon all-time low and comes within $9 of the best we’ve seen overall. These headphones continue the lineage of Bose’s excellent ANC cans by blocking out ambient and obtrusive noises, so you can get work done at your new home office without distractions. The Bose Headphones 700 also come equipped with built-in Alexa and Assistant control, up to 20-hours of playback per charge, and a lightweight stainless steel headband. Over 4,600 customers at Amazon have agreed upon a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more Bose headphone deals starting at $99.

Other Bose Headphones deals include:

If you’re in the market for some more affordable cans, we’re still seeing a pair of the refurbished Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $100. That’s down from the original $180 going rate and one of the best prices to date. Find even more personal audio solutions in our Headphones guide.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR*, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

