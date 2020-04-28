Overthinking: How to Eliminate Anxiety book now FREE at Amazon (Reg. $5)

Amazon is now offering the Overthinking: How to Eliminate Anxiety, Create Productive Habits Kindle Edition book for free. Regularly $5 in digital form and more like $16 for the physical copy, go scoop this one up while the price is right. This book is described as a way to get “easy, practical, and actionable solutions to overcome the problem of overthinking in 30-days.” And we can all use a little bit of that these days. The 106-page book features plenty of techniques to help over thinkers find peace, but all things considered, you might as well download it anyway and give it a browse through at this price no matter who you are. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

More on the Overthinking Kindle Book:

Get Easy, Practical, and Actionable Solutions to Overcome the Problem of Overthinking in 30 Days…Has procrastination become your second nature? Are you always worried that something might go wrong at any time? Are you always trying to remain in control, and even simple changes get you over the edge? Do you keep ruminating your past in your mind and find it very hard to come out of bad experiences? These are signs of overthinking, and they can lead to stress, severe anxiety, fear, and panic. These things can make living a normal life difficult.

